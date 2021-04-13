Wesley College's second scheduled game to try to end their program's history at home has been stifled after Lackawanna was forced to call off Saturday's game due to a COVID outbreak in their program.
Lackawanna announced the game on Monday, but as of Tuesday the game is now listed as "postponed", although they have games every week through May 9, making the possibility of getting it rescheduled remote, at best.
Wesley has been seeking for months the ability to play one last home game, after losing to Route 13 rival Salisbury on March 13, and then winning NJAC games on the road at Montclair State and Christopher Newport.
Knapp told WDEL via text that no Division 3 teams "could/would" play the Wolverines. They briefly had a game with Stevenson lined up, but the Mustangs ended up having to commit to a conference game with Alvernia.
Wesley's program is ending as Delaware State University is in the process of acquiring Wesley College, and has announced they will not be continuing Wesley's athletics program, as they will be merged into the DSU campus.
As part of the rules of acquisitions, Wesley students who are in good academic standing are guaranteed enrollment at Delaware State, but there is no guarantee that any Wolverine athlete would have a roster spot as they would be transitioning from a Division III to an FCS program.