Wesley guard and Delaware Military Academy graduate Brian Cameron was named a Second Team Division III All-American by D3Hoops.com.
Cameron led the division in scoring with 29.1 points per game, as he helped lead the Wolverines to the NCAA Division III Tournament and an Atlantic East Conference title.
His Second Team selection is the best in Wesley history.
Cameron wrapped up his senior season with 2,399 career points on 48% shooting from the field, and hit 42% of his three-pointers.
Brian hit for 40 points twice this season: at Oneonta and Manhattanville back in November.
He wrapped up his career with 34 points at Randolph-Macon in the NCAA Tournament.
Cameron becomes Wesley's fourth All-America selection, joining Rashawn Johnson (2009), Paul Reynolds (2013), and David Langan (2014)