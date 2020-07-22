The Atlantic East Conference, home of most of Wesley College's athletics programs, has announced they have suspended their fall sports menu until Spring 2021.
The league made the announcement today, mirroring sentiments of many regional and national Division III conferences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision affects cross country, field hockey, soccer, and volleyball, but not football, which participates in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
The NJAC has not made any determination on whether they intend to play football in the fall, or not.
With Wesley's fall programs bowing out, Wesley and Salisbury football remain the only two NCAA programs on Delmarva still attempting to play this fall.