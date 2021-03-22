Nearly three dozen new jobs are coming to Delaware as a West Coast-based distributor of consumer goods expands on the East Coast.
Newacme, which sells all kinds of products online through a host of online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Rakuten, and Etsy, is moving into a 217,000 sq. ft. space in NorthPoint's Delaware Logistics Park near Delaware City.
"They have distribution centers in Los Angeles, Memphis, and in Dusseldorf, Germany, and soon to be Delaware," Kurt Foreman, president and CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership. "Because 60% of their customers are now located on the East Coast, the company decided that a distribution center in the region was warranted and had considered a number of options along the I-95 corridor in both Pennsylvania and Delaware."
Newacme LLC Chief Executive Manager Reed Liang told the Council on Development Finance (CDF) that the company was considering 10 different sites, but chose Delaware based on cost.
"We had been searching around Baltimore, Delaware, New York," he confirmed.
The CDF unanimously approved a performance grant for the company in the amount of $44,450 at its virtual meeting Monday. In exchange, Newacme must also add 34 jobs over the next three years. The positions will include warehouse associates and managers.
"Companies that receive Delaware Strategic Fund grants submit annual job reports for five years after receiving funds. The company must maintain the same number of jobs for which it has received funds," said Becky Harrington, director of Business Development, for the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.
Newacme will also invest $1.5 million at the site for racking, equipment, furniture, and utility infrastructure. They plan to be operational by this summer.
Headquartered in Oregon, Newacme's products include branded factory-direct indoor and outdoor furniture; garden tools; tents and canopies; pet supplies; salon and barber equipment; health and beauty supplies; and sporting equipment such as trampolines.