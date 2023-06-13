Four people were arrested following a multi-week investigation into the sale of crystal methamphetamine.
New Castle County Police said the four were arrested as part of a SWAT operation at two residences in West Minquadale.
Police say search warrants at two houses on Stanton and Frazier avenues yielded over 200 grams of crystal meth and three guns, along with other drug paraphenalia.
Those arrested, the charges filed against them, and their court dispositions are listed below.
62-year-old Donald Nave of New Castle was charged with one felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity, one felony count of possession of a firearm/ammo by a person prohibited, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use. He was arraigned by the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas and held at Howard R Young Correction Institution in lieu of $70,200.00 cash bail.
21-year-old Michael Bailey of New Castle was charged with three felony counts of possession of a semi-auto/auto weapon by a person prohibited. One felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled/counterfeit substance without a script. He was arraigned by the New Castle Court of Common Please and issued $17,500.00 unsecured bail.
44-year-old Sarina Wingle of New Castle was charged with one felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a substance in a tier 3 quantity, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use. She was arraigned by the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas and held at Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution in lieu of $3,500.00 bail.
21-year-old Johnel Harrison of New Castle was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity. She was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and issued $2,000.00 unsecured bail.