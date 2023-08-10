West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Delaware for the first time in 2023 in a sentinel chicken.
The Department of Natural Resources said this week that a sentinel chicken at a station near Wilmington was sampled July 31st by the Mosquito Control Section, and the result was "positive." There have been no reported cases of West Nile in people this year in Delaware, but it is possible for humans to contract West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis or other mosquito - transmitted diseases.
The Department of Agriculture urges owners of horses to have their animals vaccinated.
The DNREC Mosquito Control Section collects blood samples from outdoor-caged sentinel chickens at 20 monitoring stations throughout the state from early June into October. Officials said the chickens are humanely housed and handled.
While most people infected with West Nile do not develop symptoms, about 20% can develop a mild illness. Symptoms may include fever, body and muscle aches, headache, nausea, vomiting and rash. A small number of people may develop serious illness involving neurological problems, paralysis and possibly death.
Delawareans are advised to take common-sense precautions to avoid mosquito bites, such as wearing light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors in mosquito-prone areas, applying insect repellent with DEET according to label instructions and avoid mosquito-infested areas when they are most likely to be buzzing: at night, dawn and around dusk.
More from DNREC:
- For mosquito biology/ecology and control, contact the DNREC Mosquito Control section office in Dover at 302-739-9917.
- For requests for mosquito relief in upstate areas from Dover north, contact Mosquito Control’s Glasgow field office at 302-836-2555.
- For requests for mosquito relief in downstate areas south of Dover, contact Mosquito Control’s Milford field office at 302-422-1512.
- For animal health questions, contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Poultry and Animal Health Section at 302-698-4500.
- To report suspected cases of human WNV, call the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology toll-free at 888-295-5156.
- For more information on West Nile virus or eastern equine encephalitis, visit www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/index.htm.