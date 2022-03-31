West Virginia murder suspects
US Marshals Service

Two women, who were wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year old girl in Bluefield, West Virginia, were arrested Wednesday night, March 30, 2022, at a Dover hotel.

22-year old Isis Wallace and 42-year old Nichole Brooks were arrested without incident around 9 p.m. at a hotel on Stover Boulevard by Dover Police and members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The pair are accused of shooting into a vehicle, with three people inside, at a red light at a Bluefield intersection on March 23rd.

The teenager was sitting in the back seat and was shot in the head.

She died the next day at a local hospital.

Wallace and Brooks are being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution pending their extradition back to West Virginia.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.