Two women, who were wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year old girl in Bluefield, West Virginia, were arrested Wednesday night, March 30, 2022, at a Dover hotel.
22-year old Isis Wallace and 42-year old Nichole Brooks were arrested without incident around 9 p.m. at a hotel on Stover Boulevard by Dover Police and members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
The pair are accused of shooting into a vehicle, with three people inside, at a red light at a Bluefield intersection on March 23rd.
The teenager was sitting in the back seat and was shot in the head.
She died the next day at a local hospital.
Wallace and Brooks are being held at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution pending their extradition back to West Virginia.