Fires which have ravaged parts of the Western United States are having affects as far away as Delaware.
Despite what appears to be fully sunny skies in Delaware Thursday, there is a building smoke column about a mile above the surface, and the Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell said it is most notable at the start and end of the day.
"As long as you see these fires burning out west, each time we get a cold front that comes through and the wind switches around to a west or northwesterly flow, we could keep seeing these waves of smoke and pretty sunrises and sunsets continue for the next couple of weeks."
Powell said the vibrant colored sunsets have to do with how the smoke is affecting light.
"The visible light we see, the bright colors, the reds, the oranges, the yellows, have a longer wavelengths than the greens, the blues, and the purples. The small smoke particles in the air actually block the shorter wavelength light that we see like the greens and blues, while the longer wavelength lights, the reds and oranges, can get through the particles, and that's why we can see the red and orange sunsets."
A pocket of smoke is currently sitting over the Great Lakes, and is expected to flow over Delaware Friday, before a wind shift out of the south for the weekend.
"Our wind has shifted to a more west or northwesterly flow for the next couple of days, and that's just bringing that smoke across the country. It looks like the peak will come on Friday, with a lesser extent on Saturday, and then we lose it after that."
The good news for Delawareans, is that Powell said it doesn't appear there will be many direct effects at the surface.
"Most of this is going to be at elevated levels in the atmosphere. We'll get the pretty sunrises and sunsets, but it's not expected to inhibit breathing or reduce air quality at the ground level."
As of midday Thursday, there were still at least three major fires raging in California. One of the fires has been blamed for causing two deaths with people fleeing the fire, with dozens of homes destroyed.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report