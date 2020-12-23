As the Christmas holiday approaches, so does a large Grinchy storm that will impact the entire region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The storm will pack strong winds that could knock out power and blow Christmas decorations away. A couple of inches of rain could fall in just a 12-hour window.
The storm will arrive Christmas Eve
The storm will power across the United States, pushing warm air up along the leading edge of the storm. That warm air will bring high temperatures the afternoon of Thursday, December 24, 2020--Christmas Eve--to the upper 50s and low 60s, well above average for December.
"A potent storm will slowly move across much of the eastern U.S. Christmas Eve during the day and on Christmas itself," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm. "Ahead of the storm, milder air and a lot of moisture will surge northward along gusty winds. The storm will tap into all this moisture to spread drenching rain across a large swath of the East."
During the morning on Christmas Eve, a few small showers can't be ruled out, however, much of the late morning and afternoon will be dry and cloudy.
"The slow-moving nature of this storm system means that heavy rain could persist over some areas for an extended period of time, leading to rapid rises in area creeks and streams and flooding of streets and poor-drainage areas in more urban locations," Storm said.
Then, late afternoon into the evening, heavy rain will begin spreading. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the rain will pick up intensity. Through the night, this rain will continue to fall, with a threat for thunderstorms, too.
A Christmas storm like this is rare. Thunderstorms on Christmas in the region last happened in 1978.
Winds could blow around Christmas decorations, rain could lead to flooding
While the entire region could see thunderstorms, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore have the best chance at seeing stronger storms that may pack a damaging punch.
Along with the rain, howling wind gusts will begin to strengthen by Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect wind gusts to hit 40-plus mph in most inland areas, and 50 to 60 mph, or more, along the coast, where outages are a big concern. These winds will be strong enough to knock around holiday décor and could cause power problems.
Delaware Beach and Jersey Shore communities have the greatest possibility of losing power. The most likely time for damaging winds is from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., as many people are asleep.
The rain will continue to fall into Christmas morning, but should exit between 6 to 9 a.m. Altogether, 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall. In addition, areas with snow left on the ground Thursday will see rapid melting thanks to warm temperatures in addition to the heavy rain. This could trigger some localized flooding.
"There is the equivalent of 1 to 2 inches, in some areas even 3 inches of rain locked up in the snowcover across much of Pennsylvania into New England," commented AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. "Combined with another 2 or 3 inches of rain and mild temperatures, all of that could melt and run off quickly and cause some significant flooding issues in the region."
"The area at greatest risk for rapidly melting snow and major flooding is likely to be where there is deep snow on the ground, but also where a surge of warm, moist air overlaps with strong winds," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
When will cold air arrive?
Once the rain exits on early Christmas morning, cold air will filter into the region quickly. Temperatures Friday morning may start in the upper 40s but fall to the low to mid 30s by late afternoon.
It will still be breezy on Christmas afternoon, and partly sunny conditions return. The weekend will continue to see cold weather as sunshine returns and high temperatures only hit the 30s, with Saturday the coldest day.
Any chance of a White Christmas?
Snow showers are looking less likely on the back-edge of the system, since it’s likely to exit before the coldest air has settled.