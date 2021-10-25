"We've been putting these flags up at various locations...since 2017. And what every one of these flags represent is a veteran who has taken their own life by suicide," said John DeMarco, of the Knights of Columbus Villa Marie Council. "We've put up 660 flags."
At a fluctuating rate between 17 and 22 individuals a day, DeMarco said those flags represent roughly the annual number of veterans who will take their own lives. The American flags appear on the lawn of the Wilmington Veterans' Affairs (VA) facility and were unveiled Monday in correlation with a visit from national leadership, including U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.
The topics of suicide prevention and mental health awareness were front and center during McDonough's visit, which included a private, closed-door session with both members and clients of the Wilmington VA as part of U.S. Sen. Tom Carper's annual Veterans Summit, before elected officials took a moment to reflect outside on the flag memorial and speak about the facility's ongoing efforts.
DeMarco said, since the issue has become the focus of efforts of improvement, he's seen increasing success among the veteran community.
"I do, I really think it's improved considerably over the last several years for mental health assistance," DeMarco said. "I know they're creating more and more specialists to solve the problem of suicide, of PTSD, and other mental illnesses."
While the issue has seen positive momentum, there is still a lot of work to do, according to Carper.
"It's a new day. Can we do better still? Yes. Have we done better? Yes," Carper said. "One of the great things about the meeting we've just had is, we have gotten some feedback on what's going well, and we've gotten some feedback on what more we can still do."
The fight isn't over until every single veteran knows the resources available to them and seeks them out to avoid any unnecessary loss, said Secretary McDonough, and the only possible way to achieve that is by all individuals coming together for the common cause.
"We know three things about our national suicide strategy--which is working; Our most recent number suggests that the numbers of suicide are coming down. But there's still too many, because one veteran suicide is one too many," he said. "We know three things: One, suicide is preventable. Two, it requires a public health approach, which we have been witnessing here throughout the day...And three, it requires everybody to play their part. This is not a question just for psychiatrists, psychologists, or for mental health care workers. It's a question for all of us, which is why the work that John is doing, and the Knights are doing across the country in raising awareness, is critical."
The secretary said coming to Wilmington to garner feedback on VA initiatives was one of the best possible litmus tests for how initiatives were playing out nationwide since, McDonough said, as the Wilmington VA goes, so goes the rest of the country.
"I want to just give two data points to suggest the importance of this facility: One is a 20% increase in the number of unique veterans seeking care here. That means that we're finding veterans, getting them care for pressing needs," McDonough said. "And then, nearly 11%--which is the number of veterans in Delaware who are women. That is three percentage points higher than the national average of women veterans. As I said in the summit just now: we see tomorrow, here today at the Wilmington VA."
And that's why it's so important the Wilmington VA lead the fight against veteran suicide and raise awareness about the services they offer, said Wilmington VA Director Vince Kane.
"This is just a great opportunity for all of us to be together, particularly as we lead into Veterans Day, and remembering all of our veterans. And I think it's critically important that we not only remember, but that we reach out together, as a community, as a state, as a medical center, and as partners in the community, to get the word out to our veterans that treatment does make a difference," Kane said. "And treatment no matter where is essential to preventing from adding to these flags...We want to make sure, as we go forward here in Delaware, that we are offering care to our veterans as a protective factor against suicide. We can end this if we work together as partners to meet the needs of our veterans."