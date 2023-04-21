Governor John Carney's decision to allow recreational marijuana legislation (HB 1 and HB 2) to become law without his signature drew reaction from its sponsor and other elected officials and stakeholders Friday.
State Representative Ed Osienski, D- Brookside, sponsored both bills.
“After five years of countless meetings, debates, negotiations and conversations, I’m grateful we have reached the point where Delaware has joined a growing number of states that have legalized and regulated adult recreational marijuana for personal use. We know that more than 60% of Delawareans support the legalization of marijuana for adult recreational use, and more than two-thirds of the General Assembly agreed,” Osienski said. “I understand the governor’s personal opposition to legalization, so I especially appreciate him listening to the thousands of residents who support this effort and allowing it to become law. I am committed to working with the administration to ensure that the effort to establish the regulatory process goes as smoothly as possible.
“I have to thank my colleagues for standing together on this issue and contributing their input into the process. We have arrived at a stronger law, and Delaware will be better for it. I especially have to thank all the advocates who rallied for these bills and were patient as we negotiated, poked, prodded and cajoled our way to gaining enough support to pass the Marijuana Control Act. We’ve reached the mountaintop, and it feels great to finally get there. I hope everyone enjoys the moment,” Osienski said.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, a Democrat, weighed in late Friday:
“Today we can celebrate the impending end to marijuana prohibition in Delaware. Thanks to the relentless efforts of Rep. Osienski, Sen. Paradee, and activists, our state will now take the important next steps to create a new legal market for adults 21 and older that will abate the illicit market and help address the inequities caused by the failed war on drugs.”