The Wilmington Housing Authority has announced a new Wellness Checker Program, set to start in June that's free for residents.
WHA residents could choose to receive weekly phone calls made by the WHA’s Wellness Checker Team to ensure that residents are taking care of themselves properly.
The calls may include morning and evening check-ins, meal and hydration reminders, medication alerts, or just a friendly conversation when they need it.
Mayor Purzycki says that he and other community leaders are happy to help ensure that the WHA Wellness Checker Team receives the training, resources, and additional support necessary for this program to be successful.