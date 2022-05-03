In the halls of DelCastle Technical High School, a monument to the past was unveiled Monday, the results of an effort to make sure the school remembered its own history. It all started with a question about a color spotted in an old photograph.
"In 2014, in the most random and strange way, it was brought to our attention that one of DelCastles original colors included the color red," said Social Studies teacher David Battafarano. "We had no idea where that came from, and we don't use it anymore. [Social Studies teacher] Danny Rufo and I got into the yearbooks, and sure enough, back in the early days, through the 70s, into the 80s, there was always a bit of red in our colors, And we just didn't get it, you know? There weren't enough old timers around to ask, guys that would have been here back in the 70s."
He said the photo he spotted was one of Brown alum Joe Stevens holding up two B's, one brown and one red. He wanted to know more. Not just out of curiosity, but because there was a nagging feeling associated with not just knowing the answer. There were someone's memories.
"High school was a big deal. I tried to tell these guys across the hall every day, my students, 'Listen, this is a big deal. You need to enjoy this,'" Rufo said. "I have vivid memories to this day of the fun I had, the friendships I made--and I think all of you do, too. We want to thank you, and we want to express to you how important it was, and what a legacy you've left to all of Delaware, in many ways. You guys helped build and repair the world."
That's the risk of not being mindful enough to keep track of one's history, Battafarano said, there's a strong possibility it fades away and is lost to time. The more they researched, the more he said both Social Studies teachers became increasingly intrigued by the history of H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School and how it would eventually evolve in DelCastle.
Both teachers realized they didn't know much about the school other than it was their predecessor. But without an already established direct line of contact to an alum, he was uncertain how to proceed, as many of Brown's alumni would not be of the social media generation and easy to track down online.
"Just by chance, I was introduced by a friend-of-a-friend to a 1948 graduate of Brown Vocational, a man named Paul Jones. Paul lives over in Stanton. I reached out to him and one spring, March afternoon, he had me over his house," Battafarano said. "A couple of pizzas, a couple of sodas, and yearbooks and newspaper clippings! I brought him a DelCastle baseball hat, because now we had a little bit of red in our colors again, and he grabbed it and he said, 'These are Brown colors,' And I said, 'Yes, they are.' And he took the hat and put it on."
With such an inspirational visit to someone who was such a wealth of information regarding the history of Brown, he wanted to see if he could find even more people. Struck by an idea, Battafarano--DelCastle's head varsity baseball coach--decided to conduct some outreach in the best way he knew how to reach an audience where they were at: he called the local media.
Calling a sports writer he knew in 2018, Battafarano said he told them: "Listen, we're dealing with a group, probably the last ones that read your print-edition newspaper. We need to get an article in there about Brown Vocational."
He succeeded in having a story run, one that included a photo of a 1948 Brown baseball uniform, and in the story Battafarano pitched the idea that if he could get enough former H. Fletcher Brown students to respond to him, regardless of gender or year graduated, he wanted to host an alumni baseball game right in Wilmington's Frawley stadium. The story ran April 2018.
Battafarano was nervous, unsure anyone would even see it or read it. By lunch, he said he had 35 voicemails and even more emails. Among those who reached out, the man who kicked the journey off, Joe Stevens. Battafarano said, by chance, he took Stevens' call while in class because his phone kept ringing and his students urged him to pick up.
"He said, 'My name is Joe Stevens and I'm the guy you need to speak to.' I said, 'Mr. Stevens, absolutely, I'm in the middle of class,' and he said it would only be five minutes," Battafarano said. "Half an hour later..."
On May 3, 2018, the graduates of H. Fletcher Brown took the field at Frawley Stadium.
"[Tuesday] will be the four-year anniversary of that first game. I'll never forget it. Mr. Rufo was there that night. He was on my baseball staff at the time. We had about 65, almost 70 graduates from Brown who came out that night," he recalled. "Just seeing everybody in the stands, and the amount of yearbooks that showed up, and the varsity jackets, and the stories, and the hugs, and everything else...We had all the alumni come down, and we stood on the third base foul line for the national anthem. What a moment it was."
With excitement, Stevens and Battafarano talked about making it an annual event. But fewer than six months after meeting him, Battafarano said Stevens passed away, and even though he was a recent friend, the loss was tangible. At his wake, the teacher said he met more Brown graduates, including Bill Callaway. He started meeting a number of alumni monthly for lunch.
But in 2019, the April weather was miserable, and in the game's second year, attendance was halved. In 2020 and 2021, the game was canceled because of ongoing world events. Battafarano said he recognized this group of individuals deserved to be honored in ways that wouldn't put them at risk. A baseball game was fun, but an older crowd couldn't be asked to turn out in blustery weather. A virus that targeted the elderly in particular presented a substantial threat. There had to be another way to honor them.
He approached school leadership with the idea for a commemorative showcase, and saw the idea approved immediately and without hesitation. Battafarano was handed the keys to a case in the main hallway, near the auditorium. Now he just needed to fill it.
"With the help of Bill Callaway, I was able to connect with a man in Pennsylvania named Ken Hamilton. Ken is a Class in 1950 [grad,]" Battafarano said. "He invited me up to his house, because he possessed a lot of the memorabilia that [Stevens] had. And I said, 'Okay, I think I found the guy, I've got the connection.' So I went up, spent the afternoon with Ken and his wife, and he said, 'Coach, thank you for coming up. It's been in my basement for years, and I've got to be honest, I was getting ready to toss it.' So I came just in time."
Battafarano took most of it, and it would become the basis for the collection unveiled on Monday, May 2, 2022. For its unveiling, Battafarano invited as many of the alumni he'd met along his journey to attend its dedication. Many arrived, decked out in their H. Fletcher Brown gear to watch the revelation.
"The hope is that this will always remain, for future generations of not only Brown graduates and families of Brown graduates, but also for the students at DelCastle. One of the things that I know Mr. Rufo does which I do as well, is we're constantly weaving in stories about Brown into our classes, and talking about there was a history before DelCastle," Battafarano said. "We hope that this will stand the test of time, and it will remain. As I said, it's been a four-and-a-half, maybe five-year process, getting everything together. I hope this does everybody proud."
Rufo said the process has been one to that was a joy to put together, but one that is satisfactory in the joy it allow him to bring to others, he told those gathered.
"Many of my father's friends went to Brown, and both of my wife's grandfathers graduated from Brown," Rufo said. "I always felt that I had sort of a connection to the place myself...Really, it's been a pleasure doing the research, and finding out more about your high school, and your experiences."
That joy was Battafarano's primary driver for completing this project, he said. He isn't from Delaware, had no connection to the school before coming to teach there. So why spend so much time and effort telling the stories of the men who came before him?
"I'm a sucker for the stories of the older generations," he said "If you don't continue the history, if those stories aren't told, then they go away. I've been to enough wakes for these guys I knew, where I realized that it's bigger than me. That's the legacy of this. It's bigger than an individual person. It's this incredible alumni group. A family. So for me, it was just natural."
The photo of Joe Stevens holding up the varsity letters appears courtesy Tony Prado, co-author of The Lost High Schools.