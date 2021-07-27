The Centers for Disease Control is once again recommending masking up indoors in areas where coronavirus transmission is considered "substantial" or "high" as cases of the concerning Delta variant rise.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC said the Delta variant, which is now the predominant virus strain in the US, behaves uniquely from past strains on rare occasions.
"The Delta variant is showing everyday its willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response against it," said Walensky, at a news conference Tuesday, July 27, 2021. "Some vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant--after vaccination--may be contagious and spread the virus to others. This new science is worrisome, and unfortunately, warrants an update to our recommendation."
The CDC uses county-by-county data to determine risk of transmission. Substantial transmission includes areas with 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 people over seven days and "high" risk includes places with more than 100 cases over seven days per 100,000 people.
"We have places, counties and states here that are now reporting over 300 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period, so really, an extraordinary amount of virtual transmission, which is what we're concerned about," she said.
According to CDC data as of Tuesday, just Sussex County has "substantial" risk of virus transmission with 58 new cases of the virus per 100,000 people over a seven-day moving average. New Castle and Kent counties remain at "moderate" risk of virus transmission, which would not trigger mask recommendations per the CDC.
But this data could complicate things for Delaware. Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Carney has committed to following CDC guidance. But he's also previously said he's not a fan of county-by-county restrictions given Delaware's small size. For other states, county-by-county restrictions can work. For example, the population in Houston, Texas, is larger than Delaware's entire population.
Delaware dropped its mask mandate in May. Just last week, both Carney and Division of Public Health Dir. Dr. Karyl Rattay had said they did not want to move backwards in terms of issuing a new mask mandate even as cases of the Delta variant rose nationwide.
In Delaware, cases of the Delta variant were flat week-over-week after rising for the last several weeks. Delaware has 31 cases of the more contagious variant strain of the virus, according to DPH data on July 23, 2021.
Spokesman for the governor Jon Starkey told WDEL Tuesday that they're reviewing the CDC guidance and will provide updates as necessary in the coming days.
"The governor and his public health team will continue to encourage all eligible Delawareans to get the vaccine. That's the best way to reduce spread of COVID-19 and to protect yourself and those around you from infection and serious illness," said Starkey. "That's especially true with the more contagious Delta variant circulating in Delaware."
Additionally, the CDC is now recommending that everyone in schools, grades K through 12, from students and staff to visitors to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. That recommendation will likely signal a change in district-level policy from where we had been heading this fall as more students return to the classroom.
"When we released our school guidance on July 9, we had less Delta variant in this country, we had fewer cases in this country, and importantly, we were really hopeful that we would have more people vaccinated, especially in the demographic between 12 and 17 years old," said Walensky. "Children 11 and less are not going to be able to be vaccinated, and with only 30% of our kids between 12 and 17 fully vaccinated now, more cases in this country, and a real effort to try to make sure that our kids can get back to full, in-person learning in the fall, we're recommending that everybody wear masks right now."
Walensky said vaccines continue to do an "exceptional job" of protecting people from severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even against the Delta variant, but she cautioned:
"We are still largely in a pandemic of the unvaccinated," she said. "Of the transmission that is happening in the country, the vast majority of transmission is occurring through unvaccinated individuals."
"We continue to strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated continues to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death, even with Delta. It also helps reduce the spread of the virus in our communities," said Walensky. "Vaccinated individuals continue to represent a very small amount of transmission occurring around the country."
Walensky emphasized the biggest concern that prompted the renewed mask recommendation.
"The big concern is that the next variant that might emerge--just a few mutations potentially away--could potentially evade our vaccine," she warned.