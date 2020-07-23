It's the question asked on posters attached to poles, trees and signposts across northern New Castle County and the city of Wilmington in the wake of the death of Susan Ledyard.
One year later, the answer to that question has eluded family members and state police detectives.
WDEL this week spoke with Delaware State Police detective Daniel Grassi about the case.
Grassi is hopeful the one year anniversary of Ledyard's death might spark someone's memory about a detail relevant to the case.
"The big thing we're doing is trying to jog people's memories that maybe they saw the car, a person, something that maybe didn't seem significant to them at the time but now, over the course of a year, they get familiar with the case maybe it jogs their memory with something that can help us out."
It was around 7:30 a.m. on July 23, 2019, when Wilmington police and firefighters were called to the Brandywine River just west of the Al O. Plant Bridge at 12th Street and Northeast Boulevard for the discovery of a body in the water.
At about the same, Delaware State Police were contacted about an abandoned vehicle on Walkers Mill Road near the Dupont Experimental Station, some three miles upriver from where the body was found.
Police said within just a couple of hours, they realized the two incidents were connected, and the investigation into the death of the 50-year old teacher began.
Grassi said they initiated typical investigative techniques including looking for video surveillance footage and cell phone records.
With that information police were able to determine Ledyard left her Riverview Avenue home around 3 a.m. and arrived in her black 2016 Honda Civic at Walkers Mill Road just minutes later.
But after that? Nothing. Grassi said it's frustrating.
"It is because if we found out what happened between 3 a.m. and approximately 7 a.m. that would be our case right there."
Police announced in September they did not believe Ledyard committed suicide, and Grassi said they're confident she did not enter the water where her car was found.
"That's based on the geography of the river," said Grassi. "There's a lot of twists and turns, shallow water, dams, other obstructions in the Brandywine River that would make it difficult to have someone go in at Rising Sun Lane and make it all the way down to Northeast Boulevard."
The state medical examiner's office determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma and drowning, and in November state police officially declared the death as a homicide.
Susan Ledyard was 5'5", 130 lbs. with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a purple tank top.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi at (302) 365-8441 or Detective Amy Lloyd at (302) 365-8411.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”