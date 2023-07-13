This weekend marks Delaware's first-ever Lemonade Day.
On Saturday, kids and their parents or guardians will be setting up lemonade stands at various locations in and around Wilmington.
WDEL Live Events Manager Danielle DiBacco says more than a hundred kids have signed up for the inaugural event and have been busy getting ready for it.
It's born out of an event started in Houston more than a decade ago.
"They wanted to put on program that taught kids how to be young entrepreneurs by starting, owning and operating their own lemonade stand," DiBacco said.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, who has declared July 15th as Lemonade Day in Wilmington, says it should be a day of both fun and learning for the kids taking part.
"Everybody, given a little bit of an entrepreneurial nudge, can have their own path. For that reason, it really resonated with me. I think it's marvelous," Purzycki said.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer says he'll be a local lemonade patron on Saturday.
He says the kids taking part can use the experience as they transition into the working world down the road.
"Whether you are interested in your kid one day starting a business, or even if a kid is not interested in ever starting a business, whatever organization you end up working in, having that entrepreneurial mindset of 'how do I fix problems,' 'how do I think of something that nobody else is thinking of,' develop new products, 'how do I market in a creative way,' they're all really important skills," Meyer said.
Get involved and find out more about the lemonade stands being set up near where you are at lemonadeday.org/wilmington.