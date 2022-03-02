John Landoll owns LSG Fencing in Newark, and through that work, he occasionally makes some great connections with people.
"I did some fence work for a law enforcement officer who has a K-9 dog, and his wife is a Ukrainian immigrant," Landoll told Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE. "We have become friends over the last two years since then. I was aware of everything going on in Ukraine, and then I just saw one of her Facebook stories...her hometown in Ukraine had been bombed overnight."
With someone he cared about in pain, and a country devastated by war, Landoll said he knew there had to be a way to help those he saw flooding into neighboring countries to escape the aggressions of Vladimir Putin's Russian military forces.
When he asked if there was anything they could do, his friend told him she didn't see way for Americans to help any further. She was aware of needs for those fleeing the violence, but was unsure they'd be able to reach those who needed it.
"Over the next day or two, we've talked. Her mother runs a Ukrainian shipping company out of New Jersey. We came up with the idea that we would get blankets, jackets, clothes, baby items, any medication we can get, sleeping bags, tents, candles, non-perishable foods, and collect everything," Landoll said. "Then the shipping company would come down and pick it up, and they would transport it to Poland, and it would be dispersed to Ukrainians from that point."
They're currently working with area agencies and organizations to see if they can receive some assistance on the cost of physically moving the supplies, Landoll said, as it's a costly endeavor to ship the amount of good they've been able to collect, overseas.
"Right now we're just trying to narrow down shipping costs. So far, there's been some donations from different organizations and private businesses, to offset the cost of the shipping," he said. "That's going to be the next step. Once we have everything ready to go, we're going to do a little push for some monetary donations to help cover the cost of shipping to get everything over there to them."
His friend said she's not seen in her whole time in the United States people come together so quickly and so selflessly to help provide for others the don't even know, he said.
"When I talked to her this morning, she was really emotional about it. She said that, while she's been in America for quite a while, she's never seen people step up the way they have, which at the end of the day makes us at LSG Fencing and my family feel really good about that," Landoll said. "That's what the world should be about. It should be about helping one another, not tearing it down, breaking it apart, but about helping people that need it. Because America is one of the greatest countries...and at times like this, with COVID and now Ukraine, we just have to dig deep and continue to show everyone that."
Landoll said donations to LSG Fencing at 305 Ruthar Drive in Newark have been almost nonstop, but more is going to be needed.