It has not happened in Wilmington since 1983, but starting Monday Feb. 20th a citywide property assessment will get underway.
A Chancery Court case over the fairness of school funding using property assessments resulted in a Vice-Chancellor ordering that a reassessment be completed. Each county came to an agreement with Tyler Technologies. According to its project supervisor Michael McFarlane, tens of thousands of properties in New Castle County have already been assessed.
Groups of neighborhoods in Wilmington will be assessed, starting in February and March.
According to McFarlane, Tyler has hired many people locally for its field staff. Others will be relocated as deemed appropriate.
Coming up with an accurate assessment involves at least two steps.
"Generally speaking, it's a two-part process: the data collection, and associated with the data collection and subsequent to that is the data analysis," McFarlane said. Data collection involves a visit to each property with a structure or residential dwelling on it and knocking on the door.
"We generally ask questions about the interior of the home and to whatever degree the resident or homeowner is willing to share with us, that goes into our record or observations for that parcel. From there, we ask permission to conduct an exterior inspection of their property to gather the other relevant data characteristics that can be observed from the exterior," McFarlane added.
Conversations can also result in information that can be important to reaching an accurate assessment such as the exact number of bedrooms, whether there had been a kitchen renovation or whether the property has a full basement.
Tyler Technologies will also have access to public information such as permit filings, recent transactions, satellite imagery or other tools that may be of assistance.
McFarlane says attempts will be made to inform neighborhoods when they will be in the area, and assessors will wear clearly-marked vests and carry photo identification. The property owner will be informed of an attempted assessment as well as what the assessment determines. There will be an appeals process as well.
"This is in an effort to be as accurate as possible which leads to fair and equitable assessments for each and every parcel owner," McFarlane said.
