Liam and Noah tied as the most popular names given to male babies born in Delaware in 2021, with 52 babies each according to the Social Security Administration.
The top female names, and highest overall, went to Charlotte (55) and Olivia (53).
2021 marked the fourth straight year that Delaware's parents went with Noah and Liam in their top 2. The last time one of those two names wasn't the top name was in 2013, when Michael proved the most popular. Michael finished third in 2021.
Charlotte is also a repeat winner, as that name has steadily worked its way up the nomenclature chart over the past decade, after vaulting from 48th to 10th in 2013.
Delaware is one of 9 states, plus D.C., where Charlotte was the top female name, but one of them was not North Carolina, home of the Queen City, which went with Olivia, along with 34 other states.
20 states joined Delaware in having Liam at number one, while there were 11 with Noah at the top of their list, including the other half of Delaware's ties.
Michael, Lucas, and James made up the rest of the 5 five among Delaware's newborn boys, while Amelia, Emma, and Sophia completed the girls list.
The rising stars, or shall we say 'Diaper Dandies', of of names throughout the United States?
Amin, Eliam, Colter, Ozzy, and Loyal for boys, while Raya, Wrenley, Angelique, Vida, and Emberlynn are becoming more popular for girls.
How has Delaware's taste in names evolved over the past 60 years?
BOYS
2021: Liam, Noah, Michael, Lucas, James
2011: Michael, Mason, Ryan, William, Noah
2001: Michael, Jacob, Matthew, Zachary, Ryan
1991: Michael, Christopher, Matthew, Joshua, Robert
1981: Michael, James, Christopher, Matthew, John
1971: Michael, John, David, James, Robert
1961: John, David, Michael, Robert, James
GIRLS
2021: Charlotte, Olivia, Amelia, Emma, Sophia
2011: Sophia, Olivia, Ava, Ema, Emily
2001: Madison, Emily, Alexis, Hannah, Abigail
1991: Ashley, Amanda, Jessica, Brittany, Samantha
1981: Jennifer, Jessica, Melissa, Amy, Kimberly, Stephanie (tied)
1971: Jennifer, Kimberly, Lisa, Michelle, Dawn
1961: Mary, Lisa, Donna, Susan, Karen
In a sense of where popular names have evolved over 60 years, John finished tied for 34th in 2021, while Mary is currently in a tie for 95th.
The lists are compiled by the SSA, and account for all babies whose parents have registered for a Social Security number.
Different spellings are not combined, so Cait, Caitlyn, Caitlin, Kaitlyn, Kaitlynn, Katelynn, and others are all different entities on their list.