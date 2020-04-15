Governor John Carney's current State of Emergency expires on May 15, 2020, but that was never a target date for reopening the state, it was simply a formality.
"Our message today is stay the course, it seems to be working," said Governor John Carney.
With traffic on Delaware's roads down 70 percent and stay-at home orders still in effect, Carney said the hope is Delaware remains below coronavirus peak projections and the peak is staved off.
"I wish I knew, I wish I had a crystal ball and could determine when we're going to reach our peak. Maybe because of our social distancing, and our stay at home order, and our quarantine for out-of-state travelers, we've been able to flatten the curve off; we don't know that yet. We don't have enough data to draw that conclusion so we're still in the stay the course, stay at home, be safe message and mode.
Responding to President Donald Trump's comments that came during Monday's White House coronavirus daily briefing, when he said he has the authority to turn states back on, some governors took a hard-line stance. Carney was more amicable but firm.
"This is no time to pick a fight with anybody. This is a time for governors to come together and sort out the best ways to bring our economies back online and do it in a way that's safe...we're going to use the federal government to support us. We need that, and the White House. But I have a better idea, Governor Wolf has a better idea, Governor Murphy does, as to what's happening on the ground in our state then the White house does. In fact, all the data they make decisions on is based on what we give them. So we shut the lights off, if you will, and we're going to turn them back on, and we're going to do it deliberately; we're going ti be guided by the science, and recognizing that this is uncharted territory for all of us."
While the greater New York City area is seeing a flattening of the curve, whether Delaware's surge is still coming remains to be seen.
"The last couple of a days doesn't a trend create," said Carney. "The fact that the positive cases aren't what we thought they might be could be a function of testing. If we were doing more testing, I'd have more confidence in the number being part of a trend. We continue to do more testing, but even 15,000 is a small percentage of the total population of our state."
But work has begun, through a regional, multi-state task force, which will determine what factors have to be present on the ground to restart the economy.
"We want to have a healthy community and a healthy economy. You have to have them both," said Carney. "It's not going to be like turning a switch back on, it's more like a dimmer switch where gradually the light comes on, and so it will be a rolling recovery."
He said a regional coalition of states would work together to discuss what that rolling recovery looks like.
"More tests, isolate, and track," said Carney. "But it requires a lot more testing capacity...the risk for rebound is high, and so we want to be careful. The worst thing would be is to do it too soon and then be kind of back in it again."
So far, Delaware has only been testing symptomatic patients, but evidence suggests asymptomatic individuals may be bringing the virus into long-term care facilities, causing outbreaks at places where vulnerable members of the population are at-risk and have died.
"If we could test a lot more people than we'd have a lot better idea of what the spread has been, so as we get into this new face, and instead of shutting down everything to protect people, we will be testing and isolating people who have the virus--fewer number because of what we've done so far--and allowing more people to be active in the community."
"We'd like to test people with very early symptoms and get them isolated; we'd like to test people who've had a high-risk exposure, maybe seven days after their exposure, and if they're negative, they can more readily go back to work."
Carney said he's aware of the devastating effects the shutdown is having on Delaware's economy. He called it "heartbreaking."
"I can just hear the anguish in their voices," he said. "It just breaks your heart. I know that's the effect of our shutdown; that's the effect of a State of Emergency and an order, an action that we had to take to protect people's lives and to protect the health and welfare of every Delawarean so I'd like to say we won't turn the lights back on or move the dimmer switch up a day too soon or a day too late, but we will err on the side of making sure that people are safe and secure, making sure that we're following the science, that we have the tools we need to test, to isolate, and to track."
"