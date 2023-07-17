A 57 year old Millsboro man says that his plans are to pay off bills after he won the $150,000 top prize for the Instant Game $150,000 BLAST.
The Food Lion #875 on DuPont Blvd in Millsboro sold him the winning ticket, which he later claimed at the headquarters on July 5.
Playing off and on over the years, he says that he has won in the past, but has never won a prize this big before.
Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery says that it’s always great to see players take home substantial cash prizes.