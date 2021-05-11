There are elections in Delaware Tuesday, May 11, 2021, which will shape the future of school boards across the state.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Individuals do not have to already be a registered voter in the state of Delaware to cast a ballot. Potential voters only need to be a citizen of Delaware and live in the school district in which they'd like to vote, and be 18 years of age or older. Those unsure of their polling location should check out Vote411.org, run by the non-partisan League of Women Voters of Delaware.
Elections by county
New Castle
In Appoquinimink, Richard Forsten is running unopposed. There is nowhere to cast a ballot in this district.
In Brandywine, candidates include: Kimberly Stock, Tanya Hettler, and Scott Gesty.
In Christina, candidates include: Monica Moriak running unopposed in District B, Warren Howell and Naveed Baqir in District F, and Susan Mitchell, Delilah Starcks, and Donald Patton in District G.
In Colonial, candidates include: Richard Schiller Jr. and Grandville Brown in District C and Joseph Laws III running unopposed in District F.
In Red Clay, candidates include: Kecia Nesmith, Janyce Colmery, and Rafael Ochoa.
In Smyrna, which also falls in Kent County, candidates include: Diane Eastburn and Charlie Wilson.
Kent
In Caesar Rodney, Michael A. Marasco is running unopposed. There is nowhere to cast a ballot in this district.
In Capital, Chandra Jackson is running unopposed. There is nowhere to cast a ballot in this district.
In Lake Forest, candidates include: Earle Dempsey and Camuron Young.
In Milford, which also falls in Sussex County, candidates include Adam Brownstein running unopposed in District C and Scott Fitzgerald running unopposed in District D.
Sussex
In Cape Henlopen, candidates include: Janis Hanwell and Ashley Murray.
In Delmar, candidates include: Dawn Turner and Russell Smart to fill an At-Large Seat set to expire in June 2023, and Farrah Morelli, Lawrence Sinagra, and Carol Harrington for an At-Large Seat to expire in 2026.
In Laurel, candidates include: David Nichols, Ivy Bonk, and Joseph Deiter.
In Seaford, Kimberly Hopkins is running unopposed. There is nowhere to cast a ballot in this district.
In Woodbridge, candidates include: Danielle Taylor and Margaret "Elaine" Gallant.