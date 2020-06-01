While Delaware was initially set to enter Phase I of its reopening plan Monday, establishments cleared to invite customers back may be considering whether or not to open safely in light of recent unrest across the country as protestors take to the streets.
While decisions on whether or not to reopen will ultimately fall to the discretion of individual locations, what will be permitted to reopen is as follows:
Food and drink establishments can reopen at 30% capacity with reservation-only dining, or outdoor seating arrangements where available, all with strict social distancing in place. Face coverings will be required for all movement within establishments, including to the bathroom. While face coverings are not required at the table, only members of the same household can be seated at each table. Bars remain closed and there is no self-service permitted.
Arts and culture destinations and retail establishments are permitted to open along similar guidelines. They can only admit 30% of their capacity or fire code occupancy, and must require face coverings and strict social distancing guidelines.
Malls are permitted to open at 30% fire code occupancy, and visitors must be wearing face coverings and follow strict social distancing. Food and drink facilities must adhere to industry guidelines. The Christiana Mall has already announced it will postpone its originally scheduled June 1 reopening. Dover Mall was broken into and partially looted Sunday evening, which may impact its reopening plans.
Barbershops, hair salons, and tanning salons can all open at 30% occupancy as well, and by appointment only. Face coverings required, social distancing required when feasible. Exercise facilities permitted under the same rules, with classes under 10 people permitted and cleaning and disinfecting required.
Realty companies can host open houses with a restriction on visitors at 10 people. Face coverings, social distancing, and disinfecting all required.
Casinos and racetracks must create and submit reopening plans with appropriate state divisions, including the State Lottery, Division of Public Health, and Department of Agriculture, where applicable. Casinos are permitted to host 30% of their occupancy, employees must receive training, and there must be thorough cleaning and disinfecting. gaming machines must be kept eight feet apart. Racetracks can't feature automobile racing in Phase I, and fans are not permitted to attend races.
Parks can reopen with modifications and continued restrictions on gatherings and events. Shared equipment must be disinfected. Forest campsites and Redden Lodge will remain closed in Phase I until a new fee-based online reservation system is operational. State park campground rentals will open in Phase I for:
- Cape Henlopen: Tents, RVs, cabins
- Delaware Seashore: Tents, RVs
- Indian River Marina: Cottages
- Killens Pond: Tents, RVs, cabins
- Lums Pond: Tents, RVs, yurts
- Trap Pond: Tents, RVs, yurts, cabins
Additionally, dog parks will be reopening as well, so Fido should be excited to get out and about.
Child care facilities remain designated for emergency personnel care, but can provide care for essential and reopened business personnel.
Convention centers, meeting facilities, water parks, summer camps, summer school programs, and close contact personal services like tattoo parlors, massage parlors, nail salons, spas, and waxing services will remain closed. At least camps, school programs, and sports are being targeted for a Phase II reintroduction.
The state has provided additional guidance on reopening here.