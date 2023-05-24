A new towing services contract in Wilmington looks to address concerns that have been raised in recent years.
Owners of towed vehicles will be given more time to retrieve their vehicles and any items inside. City Towing Services also will operate under numerous other restrictions under a new, one-year contract.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said there are times that vehicles must be towed, and that the contract is in line with plans to improve parking enforcement, issue fewer tickets and hopefully tow fewer vehicles.
The Purzycki Administration highlighted some of the provisions in the contract with CTS:
- CTS will not charge towing or storage fees to owners of average-sized vehicles (under 8,000 pounds, which includes most regular-sized vehicles and SUVs).
- CTS will charge a towing fee and daily storage fee for over-sized vehicles (over 8,000 pounds) based on a state-prescribed rate (NEW) beginning on the eighth day of storage.
- A 15-day increase in the length of time (60 days instead of 45 days) CTS must hold a vehicle in storage before it may institute the State-authorized legal process to take title to the vehicle when vehicle owners fail to retrieve their vehicles. (NEW)
- A requirement that CTS must provide the City’s Police Chief and Finance Director with notification at least two weeks prior to instituting any State-authorized legal process to take title to a vehicle when the vehicle owner fails to retrieve it.
- A requirement that CTS may not institute any legal process to take title to a vehicle until the Police Chief or Finance Director confirms that CTS has held the vehicle for the required time period under the contract. (NEW)
- A requirement that CTS obtain prior written approval from the City to hire a subcontractor to tow vehicles beyond the towing weight capacity CTS can handle.
- A requirement that CTS must provide the City with a copy of the mailed, certified notice CTS is required to send to all registered owners and lienholders of towed vehicles no later than 72 hours after the vehicle was towed. (NEW)
- A requirement that CTS must allow a vehicle owner access to the storage lot where their vehicle is located 24-hours a day, seven days a week for retrieval of the vehicle or of personal items in the vehicle. There will be no charge to owners for such access. (NEW)