Zach Wheeler combined with two relievers on a one-hit shutout as the Phillies won game 1 of the 2022 National League Championship Series 1-0 over the San Diego Padres.
A fifth inning one-out single by RF Will Myers was the only base hit given up by Wheeler, in a sterling 7-inning outing.
Wheeler surrendered just one walk while striking out 8 Padres, needing just 83 pitches to get through the seven frames.
Seranthony Dominguez struck out two more batters in a perfect 8th inning, before Jose Alvarado faced some drama in the 9th.
After forcing a leadoff groundout, Dominguez walked Jurickson Profar on five pitches to bring the tying run to the plate.
The game appeared over when Juan Soto grounded to third baseman Alec Bohm, but his throw could not be controlled by shortstop Bryson Stott who was playing out of position due to a shift, and instead brought the potential winning run to the plate.
Dominguez was unfazed, getting Manny Machado to fly out to right field, before striking out Josh Bell to end the game.
The Phillies offense didn't do much against Yu Darvish, but solo home runs from Bryce Harper in the 4th inning and Kyle Schwarber in the 6th provided all the support necessary for the victory.
Schwarber had the Phillies' only other hit, and also drew the only walk given up by Darvish and the Padres' bullpen.
The Phillies will look to double their NLCS lead Wednesday afternoon during Game 2, with coverage on WDEL beginning at 4:00.