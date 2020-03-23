For many first responders, social distancing in an emergency is not an option.
New Castle County Acting Chief of the EMS Division Mark Logemann said they are taking every precaution they can to protect themselves and their patients.
Logemann said information is a key resource and that starts with the 9-1-1 call takers who are asking additional questions about Covid-19.
"If we do get positive results from those questions, there's a new script of questions the caller will be asked," he said.
Once on the scene, the first unit to arrive will assess how many responders need to be involved in patient contact.
"On an incident normally six people would respond (combination of medics and EMTs)," said Logemann.
"The first people to interact with the patient are going to make the determination of whether or not the full group really needs to interact with that patient or if one or two responders would be sufficient."
However in an incident like cardiac arrest, Logemann says it's all hands on deck.
Logemann said the medics are equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE).
"If we are getting involved with somebody we suspect may have Covid-19 or has been diagnosed as having it, you're going to see us wearing surgical masks, eye protection, gloves and the one thing you don't see very often is the disposable gowns," said Logemann.
"I want to let people know they may see that but just because you see us coming into your residence or your neighbor's residence wearing that it doesn't mean the Covid-19 virus is present but we're taking some pretty significant precautions here."
Logemann said any disposable items they wear are removed and bagged at the hospital and he says they're using strong cleaning agents on equipment to ensure it's ready for the next run.
Logemann added that if a patient treated by medics is found to be infected with Covid-19 the state Department of Public Health will notify them.