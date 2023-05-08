The future of the workforce and the economy starts early-- majorly with how kids are educated.
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce is awarding educators all over the state for impacting children they've taught.
Dr. Dennis L. Lotfus won the 2023 John H. Taylor Jr. Education Leadership Award at the ceremony Monday evening because of his work.
"When you get to be the leader, you don't have to have the good ideas anymore. You have to shut up and listen," says Lotfus.
"You need to get everybody involved in what the solution of the problem is, because when they help build that solution, it's our work now-- not some clown telling me to do something that I wish we'd do this other way."
"Superstars in Education & Training" recognizes educational programs for innovative programming, like the one that impacted former student Ivy Frank.
"I love my job so much and I make a lot more money than I would've as an architect," says Frank. "I wouldn't have done [Hodgson Vo-Tech High School's program] if I wasn't willing to take risks and apply myself to the best of my ability."
The awards ceremony displays the importance and impact of workforce programs, while trying to inspire others to -- as the chamber of commerce says-- assist in the effort of building up Delaware’s most important resource: our people.
Frank attended a Delaware construction program at 18 and now she's flying drones and using lasers to check out construction sites.
She says that she's gotten to see women in construction, something that she'd never gotten to see prior to participating in her program.
Now, she aspires to go back to the program to be the construction worker mentor that is a woman, that has "funny colored hair", and has tattoos so youths can see that type of representation too.
The hope for the ceremony is to encourage other schools and industries to replicate existing programs so that the state continues to build talent pipelines, starting with the teachers as Dr. Dennis L. Lotfus says.
Lotfus says that he's been very blessed to have worked with the "wonderful" people that he's collaborated with.
"I always believed that if I ever got the chance to run the train -- that's what I used to call it-- I'm going to put teachers first," says Lotfus, reflecting on the goals he'd set out to accomplish (and succeeded in) in his career.