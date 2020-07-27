A number of free, walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 test sites have once again been established in New Castle County.
Here's this week's schedule:
- Monday, 7/27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Herman Holloyway Sr. Park at East 7th and North Lombard streets in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Wednesday, 7/29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington
- Wednesday, 7/29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Father Tucker Park at 1801 Howland Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Thursday, 7/30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kirk Middle School at 140 Brennen Drive near Newark
- Thursday, 7/30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Latin American Community Center at Carpenter and Van Buren streets in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Friday, 7/31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School at 1417 Newport Road
- Friday, 7/31 at the Woodlaren Library at 2020 West Ninth Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Saturday, 8/01, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seeds of Greatness Ministries at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle
The tests are self-administered oral swabs by Curative. Register in advance by clicking here. The process takes 10 minutes or less with results typically offered within 72 hours. To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.