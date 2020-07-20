New Castle County, conjunction with the state, is offering a number of sites this week, where you can get a free COVID-19 test.
Tests are free and self-administered oral swabs through Curative. Results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
Here's this week's schedule of drive-thru or walk-up testing:
- Wednesday, 07/22 at Frawley Stadium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 07/22 at Congo Funeral Home's parking lot at 2401 North Market Street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Walk-up only)
- Thursday, 07/23 Claymont Elementary School, located at 3401 Green Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Walk-up only)
- Thursday, 07/23, Kirk Middle School, located at 140 Brennen Drive near Newark.
- Friday, 07/24, at Delcastle Technical High School, at 1417 Newport Road near Stanton
- Friday, 07/24 at Judy Johnson Park, located at 3rd and North Claymont streets in Wilmington from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Walk-up only)
- Saturday, 07/25 at Seeds of Greatness Ministries, at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, 07/25 at Hicks Anderson Community Center, at 600 North Madison Street, in Wilmington from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Walk-up only)
Testing is for all persons, symptomatic or asymptomatic. The testing process takes 10 minutes or less. You can pre-register in advance by clicking here.
"Due to overwhelming we highly recommend preregistering to ensure there is a test for you on site, but if testing sites show full online you may still be able to register on-site," the county said.
Testing sites could be impacted by inclement weather.
To search for other testing locations in all three counties, click here.