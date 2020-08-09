Delawareans have several opportunities to get a free COVID-19 test in New Castle County this week.
Tests are self-administered oral swabs by Curative. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated accordingly.
Here's this week's schedule:
- Monday, 08/10 at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road from 9a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, 08/10 at P.S. duPont Middle School, 701 West 34th Street in Wilmington from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (walk-up)
- Wednesday, 08/12 at Frawley Stadium from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday 08/12 at Koscuiszko Park, 601 South Franklin Street in Wilmington, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (walk-up)
- Thursday, 08/13 Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennan Drive in Newark from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, 08/13 East Side Charter School, 3000 North Claymont Street in Wilmington from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (walk-up)
- Friday, 08/14 Seeds of Greatness Ministries at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday 08/14 Las Americas Aspira Academy, 326 Ruthar Drive, Newark from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m
- Saturday, 08/15 from Delcastle Technical High School, 1417 Newport Road, Wilmington
Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.