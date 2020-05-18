Free coronavirus testing is happening this week at Glasgow High School and at least two other sites.
The tests event is being held by ChristianaCare for residents of the Glasgow and Newark areas this Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the school at 1901 South College Avenue.
No doctor's order is required. Testing is walk-up or drive-thru style.
The state is also holding two drive-thru testing events this week -- one Thursday, May 21, at Middletown High School, located at 120 Silver Lake Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A second state testing event is being held, Sunday, May 24, at the Dover DMV at 303 Transportation Circle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At state sites, the Cuestive saliva tests will be administered. Testing at state sites does not require a doctor's order or that symptoms of COVID-19 be present, but you are asked to pre-register by clicking here. Only limited walk-up spots will be available.