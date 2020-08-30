New Castle County is once again hosting 11 COVID-19 test sites this week.
Tests, offered by Curative, are free and include an oral swab and take less than 10 minutes. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated as such.
Here's the schedule:
- Mon., 08/31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown
- Mon. 08/31 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University's Brandywine Campus, 10 Beaver Valley Road in Brandywine Hundred
- Tues., 09/01 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at P.S. duPont Middle School, 701 West 34th Street in Wilmington
- Tues., 09/01 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University's Athletics Complex, 1365 Pulaski Highway in Bear
- Wed., 09/02 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington
- Wed., 09/02, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Koscuiszko Park, Brown and Maple streets in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Thurs., 09/03 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive in Newark
- Thurs., 09/03 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Maple Avenue Park at Maple and Sycamore avenues in Elsmere (walk-up only)
- Fri., 09/04, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seeds of Greatness Ministries at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle
- Fri., 09/04 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at John Dickinson High School, 1801 Milltown Road in Milltown
- Sat., 09/05 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School at 1417 Newport Road near Stanton.
Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.