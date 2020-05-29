Anyone who wants to can get tested for COVID-19, for free, next week at various sites in New Castle County.
Testing is available for both persons who are showing symptoms and those who may be asymptomatic.
“Everyone should get tested for COVID-1, especially essential employees and those with any symptoms,” County Executive Meyer said. “We know that those with no symptoms can spread this virus, and getting many more people tested is one key to supporting Governor Carney’s efforts and to help defeat COVID-19.”
The test being offered is a self-administered oral swabs from Curative, a vendor County Executive Matt Meyer introduced to the state. It takes about it 10 minutes--or less, if you pre-register. Participants can simply swab the inside of their mouth, drop the swab into a tube, and drop off the package on their way out of the parking lot.
Test results take between 24 and 48 hours to be returned via email.
Testing was made possible through a partnership between New Castle County, the state, and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency with a goal of testing 80,000 Delawareans per month.
Schedule for COVID-19 testing:
- June 1 - Food Lion parking lot at 4401 Governor Printz Boulevard
- June 3 - Marbrook Elementary School at 2201 Centerville Road
- June 4 - Banning Park at 102 Middleboro Road
- June 5 - Caannan Baptist Church at 3011 New Castle Avenue
- June 6 - Shiloh Baptist Church at 215 West 23rd Street in Wilmington
All testing takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Testing is also occurring next week at the Latin American Community Center at 301 North Harrison Street on Monday June 1, and Friday June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Kingswood Community Center, located at 2300 Bowers Street in Wilmington on Tuesday June 2, and Thursday June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please note, this is not an all encompassing list. For more testing locations, searchable by county, click here.