New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has announced more coronavirus testing sites.
Meyer Sunday announced 10 additional sites will be available for free testing for the virus in Wilmington, Middletown, New Castle and Newark, in line with Governor Carney's stated goal of testing 80,000 Delawareans for the disease each month.
The tests are self-administered and involve swabbing the inside of your mouth, dropping the swab into a tube, and dropping the tube off as you leave the testing center's parking lot.
You don't need to have COVID-19 symptoms to take the test, which should take about 10 minutes, and you can pre-register for testing by clicking here.
The initial list of the locations for upcoming testing sites are here and more will be added in the future.
LOCATION ADDRESS DATE
Baltz Elementary School 1500 Spruce Street, Wilmington Monday, June 8
New Castle B&G Clubs 19 Lambsom Lane, New Castle Monday, June 8
Stanton Middle School 1800 Limestone Road, Wilmington Wednesday, June 10
Leasure Elementary School 1015 Church Road, Newark Wednesday, June 10
Conrad School of Sciences 201 Jackson Avenue, Wilmington Thursday, June 11
Wilmington University 320 North DuPont Highway, New Castle Thursday, June 11
Redding Middle School 201 New Street, Middletown Friday, June 12
Frawley Stadium 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington Friday, June 12**
Shue Medill School 1500 Capitol Trail, Newark Saturday, June 13
Wilmington University Brandywine 10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington Saturday, June 13
*all testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
**Frawley Stadium testing takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.