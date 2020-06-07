novel coronavirus COVID-19

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has announced more coronavirus testing sites.

Meyer Sunday announced 10 additional sites will be available for free testing for the virus in Wilmington, Middletown, New Castle and Newark, in line with Governor Carney's stated goal of testing 80,000 Delawareans for the disease each month.

The tests are self-administered and involve swabbing the inside of your mouth, dropping the swab into a tube, and dropping the tube off as you leave the testing center's parking lot.

You don't need to have COVID-19 symptoms to take the test, which should take about 10 minutes, and you can pre-register for testing by clicking here.

The initial list of the locations for upcoming testing sites are here and more will be added in the future.

LOCATION                                             ADDRESS                                                                DATE                      

Baltz Elementary School                    1500 Spruce Street, Wilmington                       Monday, June 8                  

New Castle B&G Clubs                       19 Lambsom Lane, New Castle                         Monday, June 8  

Stanton Middle School                       1800 Limestone Road, Wilmington                  Wednesday, June 10                          

Leasure Elementary School               1015 Church Road, Newark                               Wednesday, June 10                          

Conrad School of Sciences                 201 Jackson Avenue, Wilmington                    Thursday, June 11

Wilmington University                        320 North DuPont Highway, New Castle         Thursday, June 11

Redding Middle School                       201 New Street, Middletown                            Friday, June 12

Frawley Stadium                                  801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington                       Friday, June 12**

Shue Medill School                              1500 Capitol Trail, Newark                                 Saturday, June 13

Wilmington University Brandywine 10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington                 Saturday, June 13               

*all testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

**Frawley Stadium testing takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

