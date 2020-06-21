New Castle County has administered more than 10,000 free tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and that testing continues next week.
Test sites are happening in Wilmington, Claymont, and Newark along with state testing sites in Kent and Sussex counties.
The self-administered tests are for any persons--symptomatic or asymptomatic--and are conducted via oral swabs provided by Curative. Participants swab the inside of their mouth, place it into a tube, and drop off the package on their way out of the parking lot. The process takes 10 minutes and pre-registration is recommended.
Test results are expected back to participants within 72 hours via email.
The list of testing sites for the following week are below:
- 06/22 DuPont Chestnut Run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 06/22 Howard High School 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- 06/24 Castle Hills Elementary 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 06/24 Marshall Elementary 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 06/25 Shue-Medill Elementary 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 06/25 Route 9 Library 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 06/26 Gunning Bedford Middle 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 06/26 Frawley Stadium 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 06/27 Seeds of Greatness 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.