There are still about two months left in Winter, but if things continue, it could be a record that lovers of snow will probably despise.
It is already the 5th latest that Wilmington has not officially recorded more than a trace of snow at the Airport, since snow records were first officially kept in the 1942-43 season.
A trace is defined as flurries that do not stick, as a coating is generally recorded as at least 0.1".
Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said the third year of a Pacific-based weather pattern is partially to blame.
"Everything has to line up just right. We had the La Niña pattern in December when we had the cold outbreak of air, but there just weren't any real storms at that point."
La Niñas don't guarantee a snow drought, as southern Delaware was hit by two major storms last year, although snow records are not officially kept in Georgetown or Dover.
Wilmington did get 3.2" from the January 7 version of one of those storms, which is 3.2" more than this snow season.
Hope is not lost though, as Powell said there is a chance that a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday could have a brief frozen element to start, and if it initially sticks, it counts in the record books.
"There should be enough cold air around that we start with at least a mix, maybe even a brief period of snow. We're probably not looking at much more than a coating, and that's probably be on grassy surfaces and car tops. Because it's been warm lately I don't think there will be any problem on roadways."
Powell said members of social media's #TeamSnow might need to root extra hard on Wednesday.
"If we don't get that coating on Wednesday, I don't think we will get it at any point in the near future. In fact, we are probably going to be back close to 50 degrees by the weekend. Wednesday's your shot, and if not, the snow drought is going to continue."
We recently passed the 1999-2000 snow season, which didn't see its first measurable snowfall until January 20.
There are four more mileposts ahead, or more accurately, three:
- January 27, 1972 - 1" on that day, and then 1.1" the next day put an end to that deficit. There were two February storms that brought between 2-3", in what was still a well-below-average year.
- February 3, 1995 - It was worth the wait, as a 7.5" storm between the 3rd and 4th gave snow lovers a pretty scene, although Wilmington didn't see more than 0.7" from any other storm the rest of the snow year.
- February 16, 1973 - A 1.1" "storm" between the 21st and 22nd technically ended that 0-for, but that was it for the year, in what was the least snowy season on record, except...
- NEVER, 1997-98 - Flurries fell four times in December, five times in January, twice in February, and four times in March, but Wilmington never even got a coating in a year that officially goes down as "Trace" in the record books.
For what it's worth, computer models are at least hinting at potential snowstorms in February, but they've also shown them well in advance in December and January, and time will only tell whether this turns into a historic winter for Wilmington and #TeamNoSnow, or whether #TeamSnow just was saving the best for last.