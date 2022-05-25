FILE - Customers enter a Curaleaf dispensary on April 21, 2022, in Bellmawr, N.J. One month into existence, New Jersey's recreational marijuana market has done $24 million in sales and regulators on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, voted to grant permits to nearly a dozen new recreational cannabis retailers in their first public meeting since the market opened to the public last month. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)