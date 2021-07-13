Delaware's State of Emergency may have ended Tuesday, but that doesn't mean those who watch over Delaware's most vulnerable will relax their vigilance.
"We're all trying to continue to work to protect our vulnerable populations and, at the same time, allow people to see their loved ones, which is so important," said Kim Reed, Nurse Administrator for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' Division of Health Care Quality. "They had so much time apart."
While Delaware's 86 long-term care (LTC) facilities have been following CDC guidelines for their reopening plans, officials will continue operational precautions to continue to protect those in their care even s the state moves beyond mandatory restrictions associated with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
"Delaware is keeping in place their COVID-19 reopening plan for long-term care facilities, which gives very specific instruction to the reopening and visitations and that type of thing," Reed said. "So we will continue to see active screening of staff and visitors in our long-term care facilities, we'll continue to see the use of masks in the common areas and patient care areas."
Indoor visitations with LTC residents will be restricted for unvaccinated residents in areas where the county positivity rate is above 10% and fewer than 70% of residents in the facility are vaccinated, a resident has a confirmed COVID-19 infection, or are in quarantine due to exposure.
"If both the resident and the visitor or the family member is vaccinated, [they won't need to] use masks in their private visitation area," Reed said. "Your visitation is not dependent on showing a vaccination card. If you do want to remove your mask in your visitation room or your resident room, you do have to have evidence that you're vaccinated. Otherwise, you're treated as unvaccinated. So if somebody did not want to share that information, then they would be handled like an unvaccinated visitor, and they would be required to leave their mask on in the presence of the person they were visiting."
Though LTC facilities are asked to monitor the number of visitors visiting each resident at any one time, and in turn monitor the total number of visitors in a facility at any one time, Reed said she doesn't anticipate the expiration of the State of Emergency lending itself to any kind of rush of visitors.
Since they've been following reopening guidelines throughout the pandemic, with visitors being directed to specified visitation areas and visitations being restricted in multi-resident rooms, Reed said people have been getting their full of visitations already and a normal flow of guests should continue.
"There's not been a change. I mean, people are visiting their loved ones every day in nursing homes and assisted living [facilities] in Delaware, and it's been going on for for some time now," she said. "And we've always had compassionate visits going on. So this ability to come in and visit is not new with today's change. So I don't anticipate a rush."
And while things are reaching a more traditional sense of normalcy, officials will be ready to jump on any changes in infection rates which could compromise that.
"Certainly, if the facility has a resident or a staff person--even just one--who is positive, then the facility must go into what they call outbreak testing, and all indoor visitation ceases for the first 24 hours while they're testing all staff and offering tests to all residents, and working with epidemiology," Reed said. "As soon as we can determine if it's isolated to a wing or section, then indoor visitation resumes."
Outdoor visitations continue to be preferred even when all parties present are vaccinated.