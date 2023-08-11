The final day of the 2023 White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland promises to be one of the most dramatic in its 50-year history.
After four days, none of the 400 registered boats have brought back a qualifying white marlin or blue marlin, that would fetch the largest chunk of the $10.5 million total purse.
To qualify for the top prizes, anglers must reel in either a 70-pound, 70" white marlin, or a 114" blue marlin of any weight.
Since the event began in 1974, there has always been at least one marlin brought back, although from 1984-86, no white marlin was returned, and several other years saw no blues.
If no big marlins are returned, it could be great news for tuna catchers, a division currently being led by Chris Mentlik, who caught a 247.5 pound tuna on his boat Fishlik, which currently stands to be worth $1.2 million, but could see that rapidly rise with no marlins, or drop if a bigger tuna is hauled in today.
Among the fishermen looking to cash in today is Michael Jordan, who is competing on his reportedly $8 million vessel Catch-23.
Weigh-ins begin at 4pm at Harbor Marina on 14th Street, and is open to the public.