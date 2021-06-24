A nearly 900-pound shark made a brief stop in the Delaware Bay last week.
Non-profit organization OCEARCH runs a shark tracker that monitors dozens of the sea creatures, and reported that a an estimated 883-pound White Shark nicknamed Freya was pinged by a tracking device just a few miles off the coast of Slaughter Beach on June 17.
The visit apparently didn't last long, as nine hours later she had returned to the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Wildwood, New Jersey.
OCEARCH first caught Freya in late March south of the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and using the tracking device, reported she spent just over two months there, before a recent swim up the Atlantic shoreline. She made the brief stop in the Delaware Bay, before continuing on to her most recent known location in Rhode Island Sound off the west coast of Marthas Vineyard.
Freya isn't the only White Shark to briefly grace the waters of Delaware Bay this year, as OCEARCH binged a juvenile named Martha meandering off of Cape May, New Jersey on May 18 and 19. She was just a few miles ashore from Bethany Beach in October 2020.
Aaron Carlisle of the University of Delaware's Center for Marine Studies told WRDE-TV that the move past Delaware isn't unusual for sharks, who are looking for their favorite food.
"There's a seasonable movement where they go up and there's a recolonization of New England waters by the Grey Seals. Historically, most places in the world where you find White Sharks consistently, they are aggregated by seal colonies."
OCEARCH is tracking three more White Sharks that are between the southern tip of Delmarva and Cape Hatteras -- Cabot, Hirtle, and Bluenose -- all of which have been detected this week.