Democratic presidential primary polls in six states are set to start closing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. This space will be updating with the latest primary results throughout the night.

SUPER TUESDAY II Idaho Michigan Mississippi Missouri North Dakota Washington Joe Biden - X X X - - Bernie Sanders - - - - - -

Mississippi was called early on Tuesday evening as Biden took a lead there, followed by Mississippi and Michigan.

For the states holding primary voting Tuesday evening, Michigan officials already announced they didn't anticipate final official results prior to Wednesday. However, after projecting Biden to take the state, CNN reported Biden claimed the state by drawing support from groups from which Sanders had previously drawn support, including black voters, older voters, and moderates.

On the heels of taking the first three states of the evening, Andrew Yang announced on CNN he'd be backing the former vice president, becoming yet another former candidate to throw his support behind Biden.

"I always said I was going to support the nominee...I hereby am endorsing Joe Biden," declared Yang. "The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee."

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both canceled rallies in Cleveland Tuesday night over coronavirus concerns. Instead, Biden said he'd deliver remarks in Philadelphia, where his campaign headquarters are located. He'll make those remarks to the press without an audience, according to CNN.

Biden currently holds 635 pledged delegates, while Sanders trails slightly with 558 pledged delegates. On the line Tuesday night, the following states have the following number of delegates:

Idaho: 20

Michigan: 125

Mississippi: 36

Missouri: 68

North Dakota: 14

Washington: 89

Exit polling in Washington state showed, above all else, Democratic voters were most concerned with finding the right candidate to beat President Donald Trump in the general election this November, and less about who agrees with their opinion on issues--though, with all the international focus on coronavirus, exit polling also showed early primary voters trusted Biden over Sanders when facing a crisis.

The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday it would also host a presidential debate between Biden and Sanders, scheduled for this weekend, with no audience, over those same viral concerns.