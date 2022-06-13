Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard

 Wicomico County Sheriff

A 16-year veteran of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has died after being shot while trying to apprehend a suspect Sunday night, June 12, 2022, in Pittsville, Maryland, just a few miles south of the Delaware state line.

Officials said Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was attempting to arrest a fugitive who was wanted for multiple felonies in multiple jurisdictions.

The suspect was spotted leaving an apartment complex on Gumboro Road.

A foot chase ensued and Hilliard was shot.

The Sheriff's Office said a manhunt conducted by law enforcement officers from across the region led to the suspect's arrest.

Hilliard was 41-years old, married, with three children.

