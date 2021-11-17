Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said a truck with a wide load deviated from its approved route, and became stuck in an untenable situation on I-95 in the Restore the Corridor work zone.
The incident unfolded around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021, on I-95 at Delaware Avenue.
The truck got just past the Delaware Avenue off ramp when the driver stopped, realizing the wide load was too much for the narrow construction zone.
Initially traffic was diverted off at Delaware Avenue, but eventually the southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at Route 202.
Once jammed up traffic cleared, the truck backed up the length of the Brandywine River Bridge and then made a U-turn onto the northbound lanes through a construction turnaround.
Delaware State Police say the driver, a 49-year old man from North Carolina, was cited for violation of a permit.
The entire incident lasted about two-and-half hours and was part of a horrible travel day for regional motorists on the interstate.
Overnight road work on I-95 in Delaware County that extended to around 7:30 a.m. resulted in a nearly 7-mile backup onto I-495 back to Bellefonte.