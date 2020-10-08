Widener freshman Patrick Kirk said he exited Wednesday's vice presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris pleased to get more useful information than last week's fiery presidential debate.
"Tonight was a lot more productive than last week, for sure. Last week you had not so much substance, more so personal attacks against each other. While you had some of that today, it wasn't nearly as much as last week. We were at least something of a better idea of what the candidates had for policy, although occasionally both Senator Harris and Vice President Pence at times would avoid answering certain questions, but that's to be expected by politicians."
The exploratory studies major took part in the second DebateWatch hosted by Widener professor Dr. Jim Vike, who has been hosting events on the Chester, Pennsylvania campus since 2004, but due to COVID-19, has taken the forum to the online world.
Freshman criminal justice major Damian Heidingsfelder said he liked Pence's response to the topic of terror response.
"I don't think I've ever seen any administration, including this one, fully help prisoners of war and/or captured individuals because it's such a fluid situation, however I did agree with his statement on our responses to different terrorist incidences."
Marisa Fowler is going for a double major in criminal justice and political science, and said a noteworthy moment for her was Harris' response to global warming, a top issue for the sophomore.
"She was talking about how they are supporting fracking. While I understand how the jobs are important and we need the jobs, fracking itself destroys the environment, and there are way more cons than pros. I don't understand how you can support an issue, than support something that goes against that issue completely."
Kirk thought that Pence missed an opportunity to score points against Harris for her time as California's Attorney General from 2011-2017.
"I was reminded of Tulsi Gabbard from the Democratic debates, attacking her record on criminal justice and her role within the justice system, and her shortcomings. I feel like I was expecting him to go after that, but he didn't go after it to the extent that she did, which I thought was interesting because I thought that was one of her main weaknesses."
The debate itself was also a topic, as Kirk wondered if the debate system has outlived its true usefulness, even though the first debate registered 73.1 million viewers, numbers only eclipsed by the Super Bowl.
"You can never get a proper answer to things, because a lot of these big topic issues, they have so many things you have to talk about regarding it. It's not a simple just do this, and it will be done. That's not how it works. I feel that's a big problem with debates and putting all of this emphasis on the debates instead of a proper discussion on policy, but how many people would really be interested in a six-hour panel between the candidates on how they really want to do things?
Widener political science professor Dr. Wes Leckrone said his biggest takeaway was that Wednesday had the feeling of a presidential debate.
"These are two really, really good candidates. The Vice President may well be, given both the ages of the President and Joe Biden, both these candidates may well be President depending on who wins. I think both of them showed them to be people of character who would be good enough to be a person who would step in and be President of the United States."
Wednesday's debate was the only one scheduled between the vice presidential candidates. President Trump and former Vice President Biden are scheduled to participate in a town hall debate moderated by C-SPAN's Steve Scully on Thursday, October 15, with the final debate set for Thursday, October 22 moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker.