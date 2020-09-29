Widener professor Dr. Jim Vike has been hosting DebateWatches at the Chester, Pennsylvania school since 2004, and after a group of Pride students watched the debate with him in a Zoom chat, he opened a discussion with four words.
"Wow, that was something."
Several students, including sophomore Mariam Sulaiman voiced frustration that the debate steered too often away from important issues.
"I feel like the majority was just personal attacks on each other. I wish they would have kept it solely on their personal accomplishments so we know what they did, or what they would do in the future. I didn't really take in much from it."
Nigel Kaseke, a freshman International Relations major, agreed.
"It was interesting how twisting topics like environmental laws and coronavirus were always shifted, they never went on to it directly, they always went back to the personal attacks."
Fellow freshman Chris Mason said those heated exchanges actually proved valuable to him, as he judges the two candidates.
"We were able to see their character, and how they conduct themselves. You got to see them as people, which I think is very important, and a main factor in who you're going to vote for, and I think it's incredibly important that we got to see that."
Ann Groth-Tuft said the a debate format, even as chaotic as Tuesday's was at times, actually shows Presidential skills.
"Debates especially, you hear candidates talk for an hour and an half and they are constantly getting asked difficult questions and getting backed into corner. I feel it reveals how they think when they react to stressful situations. You saw them very much deflect personal responsibly, which I think reflects how they would handle difficult situations, so it was definitely an insight into who they are as people."
Becca Westrom felt that Trump challenging moderator Chris Wallace and his opponent early and often was part of his game plan, but that it took away from giving her valuable information.
"They both did a good job sticking to their 'strategy.' I kept noticing how Biden would look directly at the camera when he was talking about the American people, and I feel like that's his platform right now, because he's not really focusing on one thing or another because there is so much going on in the world. I feel like his platform is 'I'll be there for you' basically. I think Trump stuck to character of deflecting and interrupting, and who knows, he could have the right answers, but he never really gets there, which I find really interesting."
Trump interrupted the proceedings, but so did Joe Biden, and Westrom wondered if that could actually work against the Democratic nominee, who would seemingly be trying to portray a different tone.
"Especially in the case of Biden, it could definitely push people away from him. And then you get into the situation of people voting independent, and is it helpful, and things like that. Biden was unprofessional, he talked him names, although Trump was worse in my opinion, but it's a matter of opinion, and people could definitely sway away from Biden because of that."
Mason said when he looked back at the two performances, he said the candidates were going after different audiences.
"I think Trump is trying to appeal more to his current support base, and Joe is definitely trying to get the average American, as a whole."
Dr. Vike wrapped up the discussion, saying that Trump took advantage of the format that allowed for crosstalk, and an inability for the moderator to truly stop a candidate from speaking, no matter how many times he raised his voice.
"I can remember in 2016 thinking that 2016 was the most distracting and the worst that I had seen about not actually abiding by the rules and talking about the questions, but then this one was worse. I would anticipate there were several people who turned it off after the first segment. It started to get more controlled there, but principally, you're the President of the United States, and they don't have a mute button, what are they going to do? I'm going to keep talking, and Chris Wallace said at the end 'it has been mostly you right?", and he responded 'yeah, yeah, whatever," so there is no penalty associated with it, so it was clearly a strategic choice."
Dr. Vike said he was considering hosting further ElectionWatches with his students during the upcoming three debates, including next week's Vice Presidential showdown in Salt Lake City.