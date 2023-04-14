The fourth-generation owner of a Newark jewelry store who also served as a major advocate for Wilmington has died.
Will Minster and his family owned Minster's Jewelers in Newark for 123 years, while also owning locations in Elkton, Dover, and Wilmington, where he went on to leadership roles helping to build downtown business in Delaware's largest city.
After selling the Wilmington location in 2010, Minster served with Downtown Visions, and was the Director of Business Development for Main Street Wilmington.
The Elkton location was the oldest Cecil County-owned business when it closed, Minster grew up above that store, which they owned for 76 years.
"I kind of got where, I did this for 40 years of my life, and it's time to let go and to just move on," he said. "I'm at peace with it.
Delaware Senator Chris Coons responded to Minster's death:
“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Will Minster. A pillar of Wilmington and a champion for every entrepreneurial endeavor, Will was one-of-a-kind. He loved this city and believed in everyone in it. He saw downtown for what it could be, long before it became the success story it is today. The roots of his family here are deep, stretching back generations, and I had the chance to meet his mother Marilyn at her Newark jewelry store location, a family-owned landmark for 123 years. They were part of a wonderful family of small-business-minded people who saw how hard work could lift up their community."
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki also reacted to Minster's death.
“Will was a champion for our City and its people. “His fighting spirit and determination was evident in his personal life as well as the many years he devoted to supporting the evolution of Wilmington’s downtown district and more recently his direct work to empower Wilmington residents to prosper. On behalf of our City, I express condolences to Will’s family and many friends.”
No cause of death or funeral arrangements were immediately announced.