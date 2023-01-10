The district also says that while the incident was unfortunate, they are thankful that no one was injured and students and staff alike responded quickly to the safety protocols that the district has in place.
If students are experiencing mental health concerns, they are encouraged to call the National Mental Health Hotline at 988 or to Mobile Crisis at 1-800-969-4357.
Students will not return to class until January 17th, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Day holiday.
When students return, there will be extra support available for any students who need individual or group support.