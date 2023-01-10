William Penn High School

(WDEL file)

 Sean Greene

William Penn High School in New Castle will be closed for the rest of the week, as Delaware State Police continue their criminal investigation of a gun fired inside the building on Tuesday.

No one was injured.  A weapon was recovered outside the building.

The Colonial School District released a statement: "The safety of staff and students remains our immediate priority and by allowing for this break it provides officials with the time to properly investigate and gives everyone time needed to regroup after today’s events."

The district also says that while the incident was unfortunate, they are thankful that no one was injured and students and staff alike responded quickly to the safety protocols that the district has in place. 

If students are experiencing mental health concerns, they are encouraged to call the National Mental Health Hotline at 988 or to Mobile Crisis at 1-800-969-4357. 

Students will not return to class until January 17th, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Day holiday.

When students return, there will be extra support available for any students who need individual or group support.

