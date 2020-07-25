Students at William Penn High School students will start classes remotely this fall.
The decision was made based on the number of students, guidance from the state Department of Education and the complexity of student schedules, the Colonial School District's website said.
Fall sports plans depend on decisions by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, and plans are pending for Wallace Wallin School and other special programs.
Parents of children in Pre-K through 8th grade can choose remote or in-person learning for their kids--face-to-face instruction or remote learning.
About two-thirds of Pre-K to 8th grade parents opted for remote learning.
The District says in-person and remote learning programs will be held 5 days a week, and teachers and students in each program will be held to the same academic standards.