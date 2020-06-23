William Penn held its virtual graduation on June 13, but thanks to some quick action, they'll get their actual diplomas in person on Thursday.
William Penn Principal Lisa Brewington told WDEL that they plan to use the front step of the school in the same way they traditionally set up the stage at the Bob Carpenter Center.
"We're going to decorate, and it's going to be very nice. It's going to be very warm outside, but we're planning to celebrate the students and their great accomplishment of graduating from the greatest high school in the state of Delaware."
There will be two sessions, with the 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. time slot reserved for students with last names beginning from "A" to "K". "L" to "Z" students are asked to take the 1-5 p.m. window.
Brewington said they were able to add the second ceremony after Governor Carney loosened the outdoor gathering restriction to 250 people. The process remains the same.
"They're going to give me a card with their name on it, and then I will announce their name as if they are graduating at that time. They get to walk, turn their tassel, and step down off the step and take a picture with a professional photographer."
That photo will eventually be given to the students as a gift from the Colonial School District Board of Education.
Brewington said after three months in the virtual world, she's excited to give them as much of a proper send-off as COVID-19 allows.
"I'm very excited to see them. I almost with I could hug them, but I can't because of coronavirus. I'm excited to see them one last time, but hopefully we'll get to see each other in the community, and when things are lifted they can come back and visit."
Only one vehicle per graduate will per permitted onto the school grounds, and social distancing will be maintained.