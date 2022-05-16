Residents of apartments along a block of North Adams Street in Wilmington need to find alternate housing after their homes were condemned by the city Monday.
Apartments on the 800 block of North Adams Street were investigated by the city's Department of Licenses and Inspection, after a part of a wall collapsed between two of the buildings Sunday night, according to Wilmington Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago.
Following the inspection, 7 buildings, all owned by A.J. Pokorny, had notices placed on their front doors, saying they were unfit for housing.
27 units are affected, and it is unclear how many total people live in those residences.
Tenants were advised to pack overnight bags, and Rago said the city is working to help the residents find alternate housing, although state and city code ultimately requires the landlord to find emergency shelter.